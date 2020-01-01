New to Ambisonics?

Ambisonics is a 360° surround sound format that, unlike conventional stereo and surround sound, captures the full directivity information for every soundwave that hits the microphone – including height information – and is therefore ideal for immersive audio applications.

How Does It Work?

First you need an ambisonic microphone with four capsules arranged in a tetrahedral array – such as the RØDE NT-SF1 – and a four-track recorder. The raw audio recorded when using the NT-SF1 is called A-Format, which in and of itself not especially useful. However, by using the SoundField by RØDE Plug-in, you can manipulate the signal to emulate any type of microphone pattern and polarity. These ‘virtual’ microphones can be pointed or 'steered' in any direction you choose – allowing you to create immersive 3D soundscapes for any application. The possibilities are endless.

How Do I Use These Files?

With the Ambisonic Sound Library, we’ve done the hard work for you, capturing hundreds of high-quality ambisonic recordings for you to download, manipulate and use as you please with the SoundField by RØDE Plug-in. Simply download and drag an Ambisonic file into your favourite DAW and apply the SoundField By RØDE Plug-in to it's track. Now you can select the correct input and mic orientation (both of which are displayed on the recording listing page) and you can then change the output to match whatever monitoring you are using, whether that’s mono, stereo, all the way up to 7.1.2.

Now you are free to explore the full 360 degree recording in all its detail in any direction.

NOTE: Ambisonic recordings made available through the Ambisonic Sound Effects Library (library.soundfield.com) are licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.